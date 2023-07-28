Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.19

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.19 and traded as high as C$27.44. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.27, with a volume of 74,464 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.4318652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -26.50%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

