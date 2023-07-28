Mark Vranesh Sells 7,733 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $77,716.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,405.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Vranesh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Vranesh sold 2,306 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $23,083.06.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

