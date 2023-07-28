Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Trading Up 10.8%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 1,160 ($14.87) to GBX 800 ($10.26) in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Marlowe Stock Up 10.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.