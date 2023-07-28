Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,700,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $197.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

