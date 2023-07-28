Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $525.00. The company traded as high as $463.41 and last traded at $461.11, with a volume of 53806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.39.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.10 and a 200 day moving average of $384.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

