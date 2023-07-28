Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 15,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 181,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,335 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

