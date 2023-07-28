mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Stock Price Down 10.2%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 24,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 360,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

mCloud Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

About mCloud Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

