mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Stock Price Down 10.2%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 24,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 360,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.57.
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
