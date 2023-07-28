Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NYSE MPW opened at $10.24 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

