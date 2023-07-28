Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercer International by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Stock Down 1.7 %

Mercer International stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $575.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.