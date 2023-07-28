Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LON MERC opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Mercia Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

