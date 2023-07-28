Merck & Co., Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

