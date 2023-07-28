Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 204,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -608.33, a P/E/G ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

