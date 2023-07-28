Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $400.00. The stock traded as high as $325.35 and last traded at $322.36, with a volume of 13209573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.57.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $798.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

