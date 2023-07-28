Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.93

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.93 and traded as high as $45.13. Methanex shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 391,909 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.09.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after purchasing an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $23,513,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.