MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.55.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.