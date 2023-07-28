MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 14,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
