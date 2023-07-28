MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 14,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

