MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Trading 0.1% Higher

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 12,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

