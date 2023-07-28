MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Trading 0.1% Higher

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 12,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.