Michael R. Splinter Sells 1,164 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

