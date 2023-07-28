Microchip Technology Incorporated to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $90.43 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

