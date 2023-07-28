Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $400.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.44.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

