Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.44. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

