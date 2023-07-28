Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.44.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

