Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

