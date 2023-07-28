Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 1.8%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 7,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 180,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Missfresh Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MF. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Missfresh by 306.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 242,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 182,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Missfresh by 978.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares during the period.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.