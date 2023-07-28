Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,337.94

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,337.94 ($17.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,342.50 ($17.21). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.18), with a volume of 543,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.16) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,606 ($20.59) to GBX 1,355 ($17.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 628.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,258.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,337.07.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

