MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 51.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 60.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

