Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given New GBX 305 Price Target at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 305 ($3.91) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.45).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.78. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,055.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170.70 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 283 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

