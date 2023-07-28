Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNSKY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$270.00.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

MNSKY stock opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Dividend Announcement

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.