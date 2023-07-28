Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNSKY. UBS Group lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Investec upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$270.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of MNSKY stock opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.00. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.88.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Dividend Announcement

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

