Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MNSKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$270.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Announces Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

