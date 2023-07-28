Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $159.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.22 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 14.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.