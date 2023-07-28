MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $582.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $510.00 to $582.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $553.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.55. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 97.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $305,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

