Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 52,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NBRV opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.