Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 0.2%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 4,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nano One Materials from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.