Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading Down 8%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 157,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 497,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

