National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$159.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The firm has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$144.71 and a 12 month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.