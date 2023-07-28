Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%.

Shares of NRP opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

