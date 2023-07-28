NeoGenomics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 5.7 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.