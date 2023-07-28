NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NetApp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.