New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.5 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

New China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

