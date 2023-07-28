New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $13.56. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 4,817,282 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

