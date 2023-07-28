NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,690.23

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,690.23 ($85.78) and traded as high as GBX 7,102 ($91.06). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,090 ($90.91), with a volume of 118,478 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.24) to GBX 5,700 ($73.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($83.34) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.34) to GBX 7,000 ($89.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,700 ($85.91).

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.29, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,708.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,699.63.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Further Reading

