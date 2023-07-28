NextEra Energy Partners, LP to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

NEP stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,982,000 after buying an additional 243,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

