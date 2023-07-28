Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 47 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several brokerages have commented on NHMAF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.

