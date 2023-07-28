Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Nintendo by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 477.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

