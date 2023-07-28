Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.16.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

