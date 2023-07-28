Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.16. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

