Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.47. 37,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 9,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.