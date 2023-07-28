Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Down 1%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.95. Approximately 41,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 37,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$232.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.73.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
See Also
