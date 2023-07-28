NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NSTS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. NSTS Bancorp has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.19.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 5.87%.

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.